Two siblings among three drown in Bihar well

Three persons, including two teenage siblings, drowned in a well in Bihar's Vaishali district on Saturday while they were trying to retrieve a cricket ball from it, police said. The incident occurred at Gurmiya village under the jurisdiction of Kartahan police station, a police officer said.

The three climbed down the well, one after another, to fetch the cricket ball, and all of them drowned in it, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kartahan police station, Santosh Kumar Pankaj, said. The ball fell into the well when some people were playing cricket in a ground located near it.

Initially, 25-year-old Vijay Kumar, went to the well to fetch the ball but he did not return, the SHO said. Then 17-year-old Shiv Chandra Ram went to find out what happened, he said.

His elder brother 18-year-old Veer Chandra Ram went to the well when Kumar and his younger brother did not return, climbed down the well and drowned as well, he added. The bodies were later fished out of the well and sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, the police officer said..

