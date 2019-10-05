28 gamblers nabbed during raids in Odisha

At least 28 gamblers have been arrested from three places in Ganjam district during a special drive, police said on Saturday. The drive was carried out on Friday, a police officer said.

A policeman was injured during the first raid as the gamblers attacked the police team, he said. The incident happened at a gambling hideout at Luchapada, under the jurisdiction of Berhampur Sadar police station, the sub-divisional officer (SDPO) of Berhampur Sadar, J K Mohapatra, said.

The gamblers also damaged a police vehicle there, he added. "We have arrested 11 gamblers and seized around Rs 8,900 in cash from the spot," the SDPO said, adding, seven mobile phones were also seized from them.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police B B Sethi received injuries when the gamblers attacked him in a bid to escape from the spot, Mohapatra said. During another raid, the police arrested four gamblers from a hotel in the city and seized around Rs 66,000 in cash from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a room of the hotel located under the jurisdiction of Baidyanathpur police station, the SDPO of Berhampur town, B P Pati, said. Similarly, 13 gamblers were arrested from Aska area.

Around Rs 24,320 in cash, nine mobile phones and four motorcycles were seized from them, the Inspector-in-Charge of Aska police station, Prasant Sahoo, said. During last fortnight, the police have registered 54 cases relating to gambling, arrested 200 persons and seized over Rs 7.03 lakh in cash in the district, a senior police officer said..

