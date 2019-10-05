Time limit for using loudspeakers in puja marquees extended

In view of the Durga Puja festivities, the police has extended the time limit till which loudspeakers could be used in the marquees of the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar by two hours. Instead of the earlier time limit of 10 pm, the Durga Puja committees could now use loudspeakers till 12 in the midnight for cultural and religious programmes in the marquees, a senior police officer said.

While over 162 puja marquees have been organised in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar boasted of 170 community Durga Pujas this year, he said. On the occasion of 'Mahasaptami' on Saturday, lakhs of devotees visited the marquees in the twin cities in the afternoon to witness important rituals such as "Prana Pratishtha" (infusion of life in the idols) and "Netra Utsav" (opening of the eyes of the idols).

Some 50 platoons of armed police personnel and special forces have been deployed in Cuttack during the festivities, the officer said. Also, over 300 senior police officers have been roped in from the neighbouring districts to maintain traffic flow in the city, he said.

Similar arrangements have also been made in Bhubaneswar with Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi at its helm, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)