J-K: BSF conducts awareness drive in border village of Jammu

Amid reports of smuggling of weapons inside the country from drones by Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday conducted an awareness programme in a village near the International Border (IB). The locals were taught about the working and application of a drone.

One of the BSF officials said: "The awareness campaign is being conducted so that villagers can inform security forces if they spot a drone." Many villagers expressed their excitement on seeing the devices stating that they had seen drones for the first time.

One of the locals present at the event said: "We have seen drones for the first time. If there is any drone in our area carrying drugs or weapons, we will immediately alert the authorities." (ANI)

