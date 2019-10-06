Clash between two groups at hotel, 13 including cop injured

At least 13 people, including a police official, were injured in a clash between two groups at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. Trouble started around 12.15 am over parking of two-wheelers by some local youths in the premises of the Fountain Hotel, located on Ghodbunder Road here, when they came there for dinner.

An initial argument between the youths and the hotel's security staff resulted in a wordy duel following which other employees of the hotel came out in support of the guards. This led to a clash between the locals and the hotel's staff members, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Patil said.

The irate locals ransacked the hotel premises and smashed some its furniture and fittings, he said. On getting information about the incident, the police rushed in and baton-charged the mob to disperse the rioters, he said.

Around 12 people, including members from both the sides, were injured in the incident, Patil said, adding that a police sub-inspector was also hurt while trying to control the situation. Later, both sides filed cross-complaints.

A case of rioting was registered and the search was on for the accused, the police official said. Heavy security was deployed at the hotel, he said, adding that the situation was under control.

