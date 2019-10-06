International Development News
Three killed as bike catches fire

PTI Banda
Updated: 06-10-2019 10:42 IST
Three persons, including a child, were burnt alive when a bike hit a truck and caught fire in Kabrai area in Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when Anil Prajapati (25), his friend Bijju (17) and a four-year-old boy were going somewhere on the bike.

The bike driver lost control over the vehicle and hit a truck due to which its petrol tank caught fire, killing three on the spot, Circle Officer Jatashankar Rao said. Later a team of the fire department doused the fire and charred bodies were sent for postmortem.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
