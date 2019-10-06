JeM terrorist arrested in JK's Baramulla

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year. Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

