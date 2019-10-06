International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

JeM terrorist arrested in JK's Baramulla

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 06-10-2019 18:32 IST
JeM terrorist arrested in JK's Baramulla

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year. Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019