PTI Sambhal
Updated: 06-10-2019 19:01 IST
Gang of robbers busted in UP's Sambhal, four held

An interstate gang of robbers involved in stealing money from ATMs was busted with the arrest of four people, police claimed here on Sunday. The accused, identified as Jainendra, Sanjiv Kumar, Kalu and Anil Kumar, were arrested from Chandausi, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yamuna Prasad said.

The gang targeted unguarded ATMs. They were involved in stealing Rs 7.13 lakh from a Canara Bank ATM on September 22 in Chanduasi besides similar incidents in Gurgaon and other place, the SP said.

Police recovered Rs 6.76 lakh in cash from the accused and said a probe was on to get more information from them about their gang.

COUNTRY : India
