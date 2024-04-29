Kaya Scodelario Opens Up About 'The Gentlemen' Season 2 Plans

As Guy Ritchie's series "The Gentlemen" climbs to the top of Netflix's streaming charts, speculation about a second season grows. Although a second season hasn't been officially confirmed, the buzz around it is undeniable, fueled by recent statements from the cast and production team.

Originating from Ritchie's successful film, "The Gentlemen," the Netflix series adaptation takes viewers deeper into its unique, gritty world. Set in the same universe as the movie, the series introduces an entirely new set of characters, chief among them Edward Horniman, portrayed by a rising British actor. The narrative begins as Horniman inherits a staggering 15,000-acre estate and the prestigious title of Duke of Halstead under mysterious circumstances. The plot thickens as he discovers that his inheritance is deeply entangled in an expansive weed-growing empire managed by the shrewd and ambitious Susie Glass.

The series has been praised for its clever storytelling and dynamic characters who navigate through treachery, loyalty, and survival in a high-stakes environment. Producer Marc Helwig, in a conversation with Deadline, hinted at ongoing discussions about the series' future, "We have started the process... There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on." Helwig also mentioned, "It's an active ongoing discussion already when it comes to what a second season would be, adding that they hoped it could spawn some kind of a universe – a Guy Ritchie world."

Further expanding on the potential of a new season, Guy Ritchie shared with Netflix last November, "The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

Kaya Scodelario, who plays the formidable Susie Glass, discussed her character's development and the prospective direction of Season 2 during an interview with Collider. She expressed her anticipation and ideas for future episodes, "Yeah, definitely. And now that we’ve gotten a lot of feedback on what people enjoyed about it, and we know what we enjoyed filming and the adventures that we could have with it, there are definitely still lots of places that we could go." Scodelario is particularly interested in exploring the complexities of her character's business acumen, "It would be interesting to see Susie and Eddie negotiate the more business side of things and the structure of how it works, and we could learn more about how she’s built this empire over time."

Scodelario further hinted at the evolving dynamics between Susie and Edward, "I think that’s definitely what we would explore. What’s interesting about Susie and Eddie is that they do work very well together, even when they are at loggerheads, even when they seem to be on opposing teams or not trusting each other, they have a very interesting chemistry and a very good work dynamic."

As fans and critics alike await official confirmation, the groundwork laid in discussions and interviews suggests that "The Gentlemen" Season 2 is not just a possibility but a likely expansion of Guy Ritchie's cinematic universe on Netflix. The anticipation builds as the series promises to delve deeper into the intricate and thrilling world of crime, power, and survival.

Source: Collider