Indore: Devotees take out Chunri Yatra, vow to free country from single-use plastic

A large number of devotees on Sunday took part in 'Chunri Yatra' on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. They walked for a distance of around 5-km from Bada Ganpati temple to Bijbasan temple here and pledged to make the country free of single-use plastic.

"We have offered 'chunri' to the goddess in Bijbasan temple. We carry out 'chunri yatra' every year during Navratri and each year we take an oath while carrying out the yatra. This year's oath is to support and promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to ban single-use plastic," said a devotee while speaking to ANI.

According to the devotees, the 'Chunri Yatra' is being organised in Indore for the last ten years. Pilgrims started this 'yatra' at around 12 pm on Sunday and despite heavy rains, the yatra continued with verve and enthusiasm. (ANI)

