Rain, thunderstorm warning for parts of Maha from Mon: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warning of thunderstorms from Monday onwards for parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. Some other districts of the state like Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Solapur could face similar weather from Wednesday onwards, an IMD official said.

"Parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to be hit by thunderstorms between Monday and Saturday. Nashik and other districts in North Maharashtra may face gusty winds followed by heavy rainfall in short time from Monday onwards," the official said. Nashik, incidentally, received heavy showers in the second half of Sunday, leaving some areas there water-logged.

The IMD said Marathwada and Vidarbha regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunder on Friday and Saturday. "Farmers should cover harvested crop or shift it to sheds to avoid damage. People should avoid taking shelter under trees or stand near electricity and metal poles," the official added..

