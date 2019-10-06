Let truth come out, says son of arrested 'killer' woman

"Crime is always crime. Those who committed a crime should be punished. This is what the son of a 47-year-old woman, who was arrested for allegedly killing her husband by giving him cyanide-laced food in Kozhikode district, has said.

Jolly is also facing investigation into the death of five other people, including her father-in-law and mother-in law, insimilar fashion between 2002 and 2016. Reacting to the arrest of his mother in connection with the incidents, Romo Roy said, "Let the truth come out." The woman and two others were arrested on Saturday in connection with her husband Roy Thomas's death in 2011.

Jolly is the prime accused in the case. Police are also investigating into the death of five others of the family.

Talking to reporters here, her son Romo Roy said he was no one to judge anyone. "Things which areimpossible to imagine or comprehend are happening in life," he said. For the past two months, a special investigation team, based on a complaint from Roy's US-based brother, has been probing into the case of six suspicious deaths that had occurred between 2002 and 2016.

While Jollys mother-in law Annamma Thomas had died in 2002, her husband Tom Thomas died six years later in 2008. Later, their son Roy Thomas died in 2011.

Annamma's brother Mathew died in 2014 and two relatives - Sili and her one-year-old daughter in 2016. Thank God. Truth is established, Renji Thomas, daughter of Annamma Thomas and Tom Thomas, said.

She said they were seeking to find out the mystery behind the deaths of her parents. Now, we have got the answer, she said.

After the death of her husband, Jolly had got married to Sili's husband. Police said Annamma Thomas, who was the power centre of the family, was killed to claim her money, while it is suspected that Tom Thomas, a retired government employee, was done to death to get more share of the property.

Roy was killed as the accused was not getting along well with her husband. Annamma's brother Mathew had insisted on postmortem of Roy, due to which he was killed, police said adding Sili and her one-year-old daughter were also killed in similar circumstances. PTI TGB NVG NVG.

