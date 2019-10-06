Monetary dispute claims one life in Rajouri Garden

A man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly beating to death a 17-year-old boy and injuring his father in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden after an intense fight over a monetary dispute, police said on Sunday. Shiv Charan and his sons Sushil and Amit beat Suraj and his 52-year-old father Dhruv Chand Pathak with batons and a gas cylinder on Saturday evening after Pathak asked them to pay the money they owed him, they said.

Police said they received two calls about the incident. On reaching the spot, they found the two sides had an intense fight, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit.

The injured were first taken to a nearby hospital but then shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said, adding Suraj died during treatment. Pathak said Charan owed him Rs 3 lakh. He said he offered Charan to pay him in installments, after which he paid him Rs 1.7 lakh in September.

On Saturday, Charan came with his two sons to Pathak's office in Raghubir Nagar, Rajouri Garden, at 6:30pm and tried to negotiate the outstanding amount. "I gave them a discount and told them to at least pay half the remaining amount. But they got angry, hurled abuses and took batons and started thrashing me and my son," Pathak said.

