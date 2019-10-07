Haryana: International Nagar Kirtan from Nankana Sahib arrives at Kaithal

The international 'Nagar Kirtan' (religious procession) that commenced from Nankana Sahib, to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, arrived at the historic Neem Sahib Gurudwara in Kaithal today. Scores of followers flocked to the Gurudwara to greet the procession and later paid their respects to Guru Granth Sahib.

After solemnly hearing the Gurbani, the jubilant devotees came outside raising the slogan 'Wahe Guru ji da Khalsa, Wahe Guru ji di Fateh". Sharing their excitement at the celebrations underway on the occasion of 550th Prakash Purb, one of the devotees expressed his gratitude to the kirtan.

"It is a matter of great good fortune that the occasion of 550th anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji is being celebrated on such a grand scale. The procession started from Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak ji and it will travel across the country," he said. "I remember that the 500th birth anniversary was also celebrated with such religious fervour and enthusiasm. My only request to the coming generations is to propagate Guru Nanak Ji's teachings and walk on his path," the devotee added. (ANI)

