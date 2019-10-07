International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

The city police have arrested two men for allegedly thrashing a Muslim couple at the city bus stop here.

ANI Alwar (Rajasthan)
Updated: 07-10-2019 11:11 IST
Rajasthan: Two arrested for thrashing Muslim couple at Alwar bus stop

The two accused who allegedly thrashed Muslim couple on Alwar bus stop in Rajasthan on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The city police have arrested two men for allegedly thrashing a Muslim couple at the city bus stop here. "The couple was waiting for their bus when the two men attacked them on Saturday night around 11:30 pm. One of the two also misbehaved with the woman, showing inappropriate gestures to her. The couple complained to us and we have arrested them," Chauthmal, Station House Officer (SHO) told ANI on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Surinder Mohan Bhatia (33) and Vansh Bhardwaj (23) -- both resident of Alwar. An FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Odd News Roundup: From tree to chair without the carpentry: UK couple grows furniture

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019