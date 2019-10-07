International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MP govt directs for Durga idols immersion through cranes

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 07-10-2019 11:26 IST
MP govt directs for Durga idols immersion through cranes

Image Credit: Flickr

In view of some incidents of drowning during the Ganesh festival last month, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed that during the ongoing Navratri celebrations, idols of Goddess Durga be immersed only through cranes in the city's Lower Lake. State Public Relations Department Minister P C Sharma issued directives to this effect after inspecting the immersion site at the lake on Sunday evening.

"The minister directed officials of the district administration, police and municipal corporation that Durga idols be immersed only by using cranes and use of boats should not be allowed," an official said on Monday. Sharma also instructed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements and avoid any untoward incident during the Durga idols immersion, which would mark the culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival.

On September 13, 11 people drowned after two boats carrying them capsized in the Lower Lake during immersion of Ganesh idols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019