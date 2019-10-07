International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Telangana: Rainwater enters in ICU of Hyderabad's multispeciality hospital

Rainwater entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Jeedimetla here.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 07-10-2019 14:35 IST
Telangana: Rainwater enters in ICU of Hyderabad's multispeciality hospital

Visuals from the hospital in Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rainwater entered the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Jeedimetla here.

The heavy rainfall lashed the state on Sunday resulting in water logging in the hospital. The staff and patients were seen walking through the ankle-length waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied with thundershowers for a few days in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Akbaruddin Owaisi appointed as Telangana PAC Chairman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019