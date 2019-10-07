Help accident victims and take them to hospitals: Kejriwal to people

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged the people of Delhi to help accident victims and take them to hospitals. He was speaking at the formal launch of 'Farishte Dilli Ke', an initiative of the government to felicitate good samaritans who take accident victims to hospitals.

"I want every citizen of Delhi to become a farishta (angel). You should pledge to help accident victims, burn victims and acid attack victims and take them to hospitals," he said. The chief minister said lives can be saved if the victims are taken to hospitals within one hour of the accident.

"It is called the golden hour and if an accident victim is taken to a hospital within that time, he has high chances of survival. "We read in media reports that Nirbhaya was lying on road for one hour and no one came to her help. If people are admitted in time, their lives can be saved, " he said.

