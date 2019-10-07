Highlights at 1700 hrs

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

DEL13 LDALL AAREY Don't cut any more trees: SC on Metro shed in Aarey but Maha govt says whatever required has been done

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained authorities from cutting any more trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for a Metro car shed but its order came amid an admission by the Maharashtra government that whatever was required to be cut has already been done.

DEL21 2NDLD SWISS BLACKMONEY India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details under automatic exchange framework

New Delhi/Berne: India has got first tranche of swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact, a major milestone in the government's fight against black money stashed abroad.

NATION

DEL20 ENV-JAVADEKAR-AAREY

Javadekar refuses to comment on Aarey forest issue, says India's green cover up by 15k sq km New Delhi: India's green cover has increased by 15,000 square kilometres, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

DEL9 JK-SITUATION

Normal life remains disrupted for 64th day in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 64th consecutive day on Monday as main markets continued to be shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

CAL3 WB-PUJA-NUSRAT-CLERIC

Nusrat in firing line of Muslim cleric for celebrating Durga puja Kolkata: A prominent Muslim cleric on Monday slammed TMC Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan for attending Durga puja celebrations, and said the popular Bengali film

actor should change her name and religion because she is "defaming Islam and Muslims" by her actions.

BOM6 MP-NTPC-ASH LEAK NTPC plant ash leak in MP contaminated farms, claim villagers

Singrauli (MP): A breach in an artificial pond that stored toxic residue from a coal power plant run by public sector National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has contaminated farmland in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, villagers have alleged.

MDS1 TL-RTC-STRIKE

T'gana RTC stir: 48,000 jobs under threat, trade bodies to move court Hyderabad: Trade bodies of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will challenge the state government's decision to sack about 48,000 agitating

employees, as and when they are served with dismissal or suspension notices, a union leader said here on Monday.

CES4 BH-RAIN-DENGUE Fear of dengue outbreak in Patna, health dept takes measures

Patna: With parts of the Bihar capital still inundated following last week's heavy rainfall, the threat of an outbreak of dengue and other vector-borne diseases looms large over the city.

DEL14 PAR-NRI MARRIAGE NRI marriage registration bill referred to Parliament's standing committee on external affairs

New Delhi: The bill, which makes it mandatory for NRI men to register their marriage within 30 days of getting married, has been referred to Parliament's standing committee on external affairs.

DEL6 CUSTOMS-UZBEK-PROBE Customs dept submits complaint with Delhi Police against official for sexually harassing Uzbek woman

New Delhi: The customs department has submitted a complaint with the Delhi Police against one of its superintendent-rank officials for allegedly sexually harassing an Uzbek woman at Delhi airport.

LEGAL

LGD16 SC-DRIVING Person committing offence under MV Act can also be booked under IPC, says SC

New Delhi: A person committing offences under the Motor Vehicles Act like overspeeding and rash driving can also be booked under the Indian Penal Code as both the statutes "operate with full vigour, in their own independent spheres", the Supreme Court has said.

FOREIGN FGN24 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-2NDLD INDIANS

Afghan Taliban frees 3 Indian hostages in exchange for 11 top militant leaders: Reports Islamabad: Three Indian engineers held by the Taliban in Afghanistan since May 2018 have been freed by the militant group in exchange for 11 of its top members from Afghan jails, according to media reports on Monday.

FGN16 PAK-FATF-RAJNATH

Pak rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks over its FATF listing Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday objected to the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country, describing it as India’s attempts to "politicise" the international money laundering watchdog's proceedings. By Sajjad Hussain

DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)