Delhi: Man murdered by his wife, her lover, says police after solving 9 year old murder case

Delhi Police has arrested two persons including the main accused in connection with a nine year old brutal murder case in which a man was murdered, and his remains were cut into pieces and spread over a large stretch of road to misguide investigation. The incident occurred in 2011 and after years of probe Delhi police's Crime Branch has found that victim's wife and her lover had hatched the murder conspiracy. They had executed it with help of a driver.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey revealed that the main accused Kamal along with his lover Shakuntala, hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband, Ravi in 2011. After inconclusive results of polygraph tests in 2012, the police got a key breakthrough in 2017 after conducting a brain mapping test of the accused.

"Main accused Kamal had a relationship with Shakuntala. In 2011, her marriage was fixed with a man called Ravi. She remained in contact with Kamal after the marriage. A month into the marriage, both hatched a conspiracy to kill Ravi," the DCP said. The accused paid a driver 70,000 Rs to make him part of their plan.

"As per plan, Shakuntala made a plan of visiting her sister's place along with her husband and invited her lover, Kamal to join them. They hailed the cab of the driver who was part of their plan and executed the murder during the journey", DCP Tirkey said. A police complaint was registered by the father of the victim in 2011 and the case was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The case completely changed in 2017 when we conducted a brain mapping test of main accused kamal and the driver. After confessing to murder in the brain mapping test, both Kamal and Shankutla absconded from home but Kamal was caught from Alwar," he stated. After interrogation, the main accused confessed that they initially buried the body in a pit at a construction site but later took it out and threw pieces of his body on the stretch from Alwar to Rewari, police said.

The police have recovered 25 pieces of bones from the construction site where Ravi was originally buried. Shakuntala, now pregnant, remains absconding, police said. (ANI)

