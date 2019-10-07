WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Durga Puja pandals in Hooghly on Maha Navami

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday visited Durga Puja pandals here and offered prayers on the occasion of Maha Navami. Dhankar along with his wife visited various Durga Puja pandals here.

While speaking to ANI, Dhankar said: "I am impressed by the myriad pandal themes and creativity of the people decorating the pandals. People here are celebrating Durga Puja with great zeal and enthusiasm. I would congratulate and convey my wishes to everyone on Maha Navami. I feel so happy that the leader of the opposition, Abdul Mannan has invited me on this occasion, I loved it." "West Bengal is a part of this country which is culturally at peak and it deserves to be at the top due to its cultural richness, literature, science, art and potential for the industries. West Bengal is yet to achieve that cultural position which it is entitled to and for that everyone has to work together," he added. His wife had accompanied him on his visits.

Dhankar further urged that people, irrespective of their position and stature, should not cross the 'borderline' and not evade the rule of law. "Law is above us and we all need to respect it," he added. Earlier today Dhankar said, "People should not cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' (borderline). No matter who you are, you should not cross the line. There is nothing above the law. I request you to please obey the law and don't cross the line."

The Governor also said that the state's economic and cultural position has worsened over the years and urged people to work together to improve the same. (ANI)

