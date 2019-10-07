2 C'garh cops on undertrial escort duty consume liquor,

Two constables were suspended on Monday for allegedly consuming liquor while escorting undertrials to a court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on October 4, police said. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which action was taken, a senior official said.

"Constables Dilip Vaishnav and Nanhuram Dahariya had consumed liquor while on duty. They were deputed to escort five undertrial prisoners, who are lodged in Bilaspur central jail for serious offences, to a lower court in Bilha here for hearing," said Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal. The escort party, comprising two more constables, stopped the vehicle at an eatery where Vaishnav and Dahariya consumed liquor, he said.

"The constable heading the escort team also mentioned in the daily record register that Vaishnav and Dahariya had gone missing for some time and returned in an inebriated state. The two were suspended on Monday," he added..

