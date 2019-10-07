Senior CRPF officer meets Jitendra Singh, says situation in J-K normal

CRPF's North Zone Director General (DG) Zulfiqar Hasan on Monday met Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370 last month. According to an official release, the senior CRPF officer also presented the minister a coffee table book on successful Amarnath Yatra.

"During the meeting, Zulfiqar Hasan briefed the Minister on the post-Article 370 abrogation situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the situation after the August 5 decision has been normal. There has been no incidence of violence and curfew in Jammu and Kashmir barring few restrictions," the release said. Singh complimented the paramilitary forces and Army for their contribution to the state for the last two decades.

He said that this year has been the "most peaceful festive season in recent years" and festivals such as Eid, and Independence Day have been celebrated peacefully. The minister also appreciated the paramilitary forces for their sacrifices in maintaining peace in the country. (ANI)

