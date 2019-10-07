International Development News
58-year-old man killed in lightning strike in Maha's Gondia

PTI Gondia
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:04 IST
58-year-old man killed in lightning strike in Maha's Gondia

A 58-year-old cloth vendor waskilled on Monday after being struck by lightning in ArjuniMorgaon taluka of Maharashtra's Gondia district, police said

The incident happened in Navegaonbandh area, some 950kilometres from Mumbai, in the evening, an official

"Hari Tulsiram Landekar moved from village to villageon his bicycle selling cloth. He was struck by lightning nearNavodaya Vidayalaya on Navegaonbadh-Sangadi road and died onthe spot," an official said.

