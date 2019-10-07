Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL4 WB-PUJA-AZAAN ROW Azaan at Durga Puja pandal kicks up row; organisers unfazed Kolkata: A city Durga Puja committee, with a senior TMC leader as its patron, has courted controversy by playing Azaan along with Sanskrit hymns as the theme music of the festivities, drawing threat of legal action.

CAL5 BRU-REPATRIATION Protests over killing of Bru woman stalls repatriation Agartala/Aizawl: Protests over the killing of a Bru woman allegedly by her husband in Mamit district of Mizoram, bordering Tripura, has stalled the on-going repatriation of Bru refugees who put up blockades in protest on Monday, officials said. CAL7 WB-NUSRAT-CLERIC-BJP Indian woman known by husband's religion, says BJP minister backing TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Kolkata: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, facing the wrath of a section of Muslim clerics for attending Durga puja celebrations, on Monday found support in Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri who said personal choices should be respected and an Indian woman is known by her husband's faith.

CES4 BH-RAIN-DENGUE Fear of dengue outbreak in Patna, health dept takes measures Patna: With parts of the Bihar capital still inundated following last week's heavy rainfall, the threat of an outbreak of dengue and other vector-borne diseases looms large over the city. CES6 BH-POLICE-ALCOHOL Two Bihar cops dismissed from service for consuming alcohol Darbhanga: Two police personnel here have been dismissed from service as they were found guilty of consuming alcohol, in violation of the state's prohibition law, a top official said on Monday.

CES9 AS-QUAKE 4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Assam Guwahati: A 4.3-magnitude earthquake, with epicentre in Bhutan, rocked Assam at 6.05 pm on Monday, the meteorological office here said..

