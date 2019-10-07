334 persons arrested since January for drinking in Mayapuri parks in west Delhi: DCPCR

Over 300 "anti-social" elements were arrested from various parks in west Delhi's Mayapuri locality for drinking in public since January, a Delhi government's child right body said. According to Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), they came across media reports which said liquor was openly being consumed in parks in Mayapuri.

They sent a notice to police, following which the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the area conducted an inquiry and action was taken, the panel said. According to police, 334 persons have been arrested from January till now for open consumption of liquor.

In its reply to DCPCR, the police said the parks are being patrolled on a regular basis and action is being taken against persons indulging in public drinking. They also said they have sensitised their staff about the issue. DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad said, "I want to ensure that all the parks of Delhi are safe and secure for the children of Delhi to play and grow." PTI SLB RCJ

