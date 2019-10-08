RSS firm on Bharat being 'Hindu Rashtra': Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is firm on its vision that "Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra", RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. Addressing the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS at Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, he said all Bharatiyas working for the nation's glory and enhancing its peace are "Hindus" .

"The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, the social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature are clear, well- thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," he said. "Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus," he asserted.

Bhagwat was addressing swayamsevaks RPT swayamsevaks on the occasion of the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi event, during which he also performed 'shastra puja'. HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for this year's event. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen V K Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.

