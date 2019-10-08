Curtains come down on Mysuru Dasara festivities

Curtains came down on the 10-day long renowned Dasara celebrations in the palace city of Mysuru on Tuesday, with a spectacular procession marking the grand finale. Thousands of people witnessed the 'Jamboo Sawari', a march of a dozen caparisoned elephants led by 'Arjuna' carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, on a 750 kg golden howdah.

The grand procession began with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offering pooja to the Nandi Dhwaja from the imposing Mysuru palace. It consisted of artistes and tableaux from various districts depicting its regional culture and heritage, covering a distance of five km before ending at Bannimantapa.

Tableaux from various government departments, depicting various government programmes and social message, were also part of the procession as people had lined up along the procession route, hours before it started. After offering pooja to Nandi Dhwaja, Yediyurappa greeted the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Speaking to reporters, he said, an estimated 40 lakh people had visited Mysuru during the festivities for the last nine days. The Chief Minister then flagged off the procession of caparisoned elephants by showering flowers on the idol at around 4:15 pm.

He was accompanied by Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Minister Somanna, Mayor of Mysuru city and senior district administration officials. The Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami" day, signifying the victory of good over evil.

At the palace, the royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, dressed in grand attire, took out the 'Vijaya Yatra' from Amba Vilas Palace till Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple where he performed special pooja to 'Shami' tree.' Over the last nine days, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducted Khasagi durbar (private durbar) by ascending the golden throne as per royal traditions and performed various rituals. Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars.

Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610. However, with the abolition of the institution of the kings and the announcement of privy purse, the state government took over the mantle of celebrating Dasara as 'Nada Habba' (state festival).

Several literary and cultural events, along with exhibitions, film shows, flower shows, food mela and sports activities were organised as part of the 10-day-long festivities. The royal palace and several parts of Mysuru city were illuminated all through the festival.

Governor Vajubhai Vala attending the 'Panjina Kavayatthu' (torchlight parade) at Bannimantap, marks the end of the celebrations..

