Michelle Obama comes out with a companion to memoir 'Becoming'

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will come out next month with a companion to her memoir "Becoming" that will feature over 150 inspiring questions and quotes designed to help readers reflect on their personal and family history, their goals, challenges, and dreams. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" will be published on November 19 by Penguin Random House imprint Viking.

The book will feature an intimate introduction by Michelle and is being printed on cream writing paper, with a grosgrain ribbon and a foil-stamped cover and removable half-jacket, the publisher said. "I hope you'll use this journal to write down your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgement... We don't have to remember everything. But everything we remember has value," she said.

In writing her memoir, Michelle shared her journey to help create space for others to tell their stories and to give people the courage to discover the power of their own voice. With the journal, she now provides readers with the encouragement to find value in their own personal journeys of becoming, the publisher said. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice" will be published globally in more than 20 countries including India.

Michelle's memoir was published on November 13, 2018.

