Poster competition on Art 370: NCC cadets convey hope, draw optimistic picture

Nearly 500 NCC cadets from Jammu conveyed through posters their hopes for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. The students, drawn from 55 schools and colleges from 10 districts of the region, are undergoing a 10-day training at an National Cadet Corps (NCC) camping ground at Nagrota in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The poster competition on the theme 'The Development in J&K after Abrogation of Article 370' was organised at the camp ground on Tuesday. The posters presented Article 370 as a cause of disunity, discrimination, division and deaths. It also radiated hope for beginning of a new era of peace, progress, prosperity and development and end of terrorism and corruption in the state.

Cadet Kashish Kunwar, a second year student of government college for Women in Udhampur, said "based on the theme given, I have titled my poster 'Need no special status-we are one'". Kashish's partner in the poster was Mushaid Hussain of GDC, Bhaderwah (Doda). Theier poster carries their optimism that J&K now will fully be a part of India and will progress with better opportunities for employment, education and overall growth.

"J&K will now become the actual crown of India which till date was missing. I have also conveyed through my poster that with our bleeding hand holding the Ashok Chakra we wish that even after so much of bloodshed due to insurgency we the youth of J&K hope for peaceful change towards growth and prosperity". A 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) for NCC cadets of Jammu region has been organised by 1 J&K Arty Battalion NCC, Poonch, at the NCC camping ground at Nagrota from October 1-10.

Near about 500 NCC cadets -- students of classes 8th, 9th, 10th and from college (senior division and senior wing) -- are participating. Cadet Manvi Bhagat, a class X student of GHSS Kathua, said they wish to convey that abrogation of J&K special status will remove corruption, terrorism and restricted rights to women.

"Now J&K as a state will have one national flag with all rights to women. The state will be rid of corruption and terrorism. Removal of Article 35 A will help in overall development," she said. Camp Commandant Combined Col Amitabh Verma said the 10-day camp focuses NCC motto of unity and discipline.

"Activities are carefully selected to inculcate and encourage a spirit of camaraderie and discipline among cadets. Apart from group activities such as firing, tent pitching, battle craft, weapon training, map reading etc, recreational activities are also an integral part of the camp", Col Verma said. The army officer said that poster competition was an extremely interesting activity.

"Cadets have given insightful interpretation to the theme including equality, removal of corruption, inclusions etc," he said. Cadet Imtiaz Ahmed of GDC, Poonch, and Haroon Imtiaz of Army Goodwill Public school Potha (Rajouri) also said a new era of development will usher in in the state post the abrogation of Article 370.

On the group poster prepared by cadets, Dinesh Kumar, a class XII student of GHSS Salehar, people in the state were divided on the lines of religion, region, caste. "Now they will get united. Further, I have depicted that earlier there was corruption in the state. After removal of Article 370, the state will be cleaned, and seeds of development be sown and watered," Kumar said.

He said that they also want to convey that earlier the Indian Army was pelted with stones and and protested against by civilians but now there will be perfect harmony and brotherhood. Cadet Palavi Thapa of GGM Science College said that with the removal of Article 370 government schools, colleges, hospitals and offices will become better and march on the road of development.

"I further want to convey that finally J&K gets freedom from restrictions imposed due to article 370", She said.

