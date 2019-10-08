On Dussehra, Naidu calls for eliminating social evils

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Dussehra called for eliminating social evils like casteism, fundamentalism, corruption and discrimination that impede the progress of the society and the nation. He and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday participated in the Dussehra celebrations at the Ram Leela grounds here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu extolled the virtues of Lord Rama's kingdom which was believed to have been an ideal state and said Mahatma Gandhi also dreamt that India should aim for 'Ram Rajya'. Underscoring that 'Ram Rajya' envisages a society based on virtue, morality and justice as the core ideals, he said that to Gandhi, it meant a nation that ensured equal rights to "both prince and pauper".

"The epic of Ramayana reminds us of our duty towards the world, society and family. The Ramayana defines the relationship of human beings with each other, and with mother earth, nature, birds and animals. This message gains new relevance in the current global context of formidable challenges to world peace and prosperity," he said. Naidu and Singh also applied 'tilak' on the forehead of participants enacting the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman on stage.

