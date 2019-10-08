J-K: Apple prices revised under Market Intervention Scheme

The Department of Horticulture, Planning and Marketing on Tuesday revised prices for Apple according to the fruit grade and type of packaging material under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). "Accordingly, for Delicious Apple variety Rs 58 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Rs 42 per Kg for Grade B and Rs 22 for Grade C with cardboard grass packing. Similarly, Rs 59, Rs 43 and Rs 23 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C Delicious Apple variety with cardboard tray packing respectively," an official release said.

The department has also revised the Grade A, Grade B and Grade C Delicious Apple variety with wood grass packing and fixed it to Rs 60, Rs 44 and Rs 24 per kilogram respectively. For American Apple variety, Rs 47 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Rs 31 per Kg for Grade B and Rs 17 for Grade C with cardboard grass packing.

"Rs 48, Rs 32 and Rs 18 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C American Apple variety with wood grass packing respectively," read the release. The department fixed Rs 39, Rs 24 and Rs 18 per kilogram for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C of Maharaji Apple variety with cardboard grass packing respectively.

"Rs 40, Rs 25 and Rs 19 per kilogram have been fixed for Grade A, Grade B and Grade C Maharaji Apple variety with wood grass packing respectively," the release said. (ANI)

