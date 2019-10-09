Criminal complaint against Digvijaya Singh for 'BJP, Bajrang Dal taking money from ISI' remark withdrawn

A Delhi Court on Wednesday allowed BJP worker and advocate Rajesh Kumar to withdraw his criminal defamation complaint filed against Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his comment alleging that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's spy agency ISI". Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal allowed Kumar to withdraw the defamation complaint.

Another defamation case filed by Ashwini Kumar, in-charge of the legal cell of Purvanchal Morcha of BJP Delhi Pradesh, is already posted for hearing on November 13. Kumar in his complaint said that Digvijay Singh in an interview to media stated that "BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence" which was broadcasted on television through various news channels.

The complainant said he was "very much pained" with the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's statement. He further said that "such defamatory words, when spoken by someone in power and position and influential leader of the Congress, resulted in much more damage to the organisations, communities, individuals concerned".

The BJP worker alleged that Singh made the remark with a sole intent to "embarrass and defame" the BJP. "The accused, as it appears from the precedents, seems to be habitual of committing such offences. He appears to be a loudmouth and has a history of making controversial statements without any basis," the complainant added.

While talking to media in Bhind, Singh had said, "Bajrang Dal, BJP are taking money from the ISI. Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (ANI)

