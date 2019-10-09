4 killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Four people were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Wednesday, police said. One person was also injured in the accident which occurred near Ulad on Kirtinagar-Silkhakhal motor road on Tuesday evening, they said.

The car fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge killing the four people on the spot, the State Emergency Operation Centre said. The injured person has been admitted at a hospital in Srinagar, it said.

