Muster courage, give Aksai Chin back and ask Pakistan to handover PoK, RSS leader Indresh's message for Xi Jinping

By Pragya Kaushika Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has urged China to not just pursue Pakistan to handover illegally occupied territory of Kashmir to India but also to stop its expansionist policy.

The informal meeting between the two leaders is set to be held in Mahabalipuram on October 11 and October 12. A host of issues ranging from bilateral, regional to that of international importance are likely to be discussed during the meet. "What issues they take up during the meet is up to them but Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken about the illegal occupation of our territory in Aksai Chin by China. He had categorically told the Parliament that Aksai Chin is ours. I hope that this issue will be discussed because these issues are bound to be raked up sooner or later. I want to tell China that it should consider giving us our land back and steer clear of its expansionist policy," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said that he is glad that China has finally considered the Kashmir issue as a bilateral one. Kumar said that China should rather treat it as an internal issue of India. The RSS functionary who has time and again raked up the issue of a United Kashmir said that China should also "advise" Pakistan to give India the illegally occupied Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"There was division in 1947 and united Jammu and Kashmir was our part. If China today gathers courage, it should tell Pakistan to free the land of Jammu and Kashmir it illegally holds. The land that was allowed to be taken by China illegally, when a leader had said that it was barren and not a single blade of grass grows on it, should be returned to us," said Kumar. On issues regarding trade, the RSS leader said: "stay out of Indian market of small household goods".

"China should get out of our market for small household goods. It has created unemployment. It will do good to our small manufacturers, "he said commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking India to a place where it can now stand tall alongside superpowers of the world. (ANI)

Also Read: People everywhere hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)