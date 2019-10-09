Muzaffarpur police orders closure of sedition case against

Police here on Wednesdayordered closure of a sedition case lodged against close to 50acclaimed artists and intellectuals who wrote a letter toPrime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year seeking hisintervention in the rising incidence of mob lynching

Muzaffarpur SSP Manoj Kumar Sinha said order has beenissued by him for closure of the case as investigation so farrevealed that allegations were levelled against the accusedout of "mischief" and "lacked substance"

The FIR was lodged at the Sadar police station last weekupon the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate which hadforwarded a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir KumarOjha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)