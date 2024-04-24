Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BJP's election office in Varanasi

It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of pradhan sevak Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 seats, said Shah while addressing a meeting of party workers after the inauguration.We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BJP's election office in Varanasi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the election office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Modi, who won Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, will contest the elections from the Lok Sabha seat for the third time. ''It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of 'pradhan sevak' Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats),'' said Shah while addressing a meeting of party workers after the inauguration.

''We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household. We also have to take the promise of developed India made by Narendra Modi,'' he added.

Polling in Varanasi will be held in the last phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024