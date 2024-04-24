Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BJP's election office in Varanasi
It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of pradhan sevak Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 seats, said Shah while addressing a meeting of party workers after the inauguration.We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the election office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Modi, who won Varanasi in 2014 and 2019, will contest the elections from the Lok Sabha seat for the third time. ''It is an honour for me to inaugurate the election office of 'pradhan sevak' Narendra Modi here. All workers of the BJP have to work together to ensure that we fulfil the aim to cross 400 (seats),'' said Shah while addressing a meeting of party workers after the inauguration.
''We have to take the message of development done by Narendra Modi to every household. We also have to take the promise of developed India made by Narendra Modi,'' he added.
Polling in Varanasi will be held in the last phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls on June 1.
