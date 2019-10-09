Voice samples of Chinmayanand, law student who accused him of rape taken

The voice samples of former Union minister Chinmayanand and the law student who has accused him of rape were taken at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow on Wednesday. "Both Chinmayanand, who was taken to Lucknow at 6 am, and the law student, who was taken to the FSL in the state capital at about 9 am, have been brought back to the district jail here after their voice tests," Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

"Two separate police teams had taken them to Lucknow following court orders to take their voice samples," Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Tripathi said. Subsequently, a team of the Uttar Pradesh police also took Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin, accused of demanding extortion money from the BJP leader, to the forensic laboratory in Lucknow for their voice test.

On October 4, Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh had ordered that the voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and the three men accused of demanding extortion money from the BJP leader be taken. The 72-year-old former Union minister, arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police, has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a charge short of rape, on the basis of a complaint filed by the 23-year-old law student, who studies in a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram.

The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint from Chinmayanand's lawyer, alleging that she and three others were demanding money from the former Union minister.

