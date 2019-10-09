Raj: 10 drown during idol immersion

The death toll in mishaps during the immersion of idols in Chambal and Parvati rivers here on Vijayadashami was on Wednesday reported at 10, police said. Bodies of seven people have been recovered and search for the other three is on, they said.

The people were swept away by strong water currents of the Chambal river during the Durga idol immersion in separate incidents in Sepau, Kolari, Rajakhera and Diholi police station areas of the district on Tuesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Mridul Singh Kachchawa said rescue teams have fished out seven bodies while the search for the others is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)