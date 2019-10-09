Ahead of World Mental Health Day, IMA organises workshop on mental stress

By Gaurav Arora A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that suicide is the second-leading cause of deaths worldwide after serious diseases including cancer and tuberculosis.

In this regard, the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday organised a workshop on the eve of World Mental Health Day and expressed concerns about the increasing mental stress of the people. "More than 8 lakh people are committing suicide every year worldwide. A person is committing suicide every 40 seconds around the world," former IMA president Dr RS Wankhede told ANI.

He said that between one lakh to 1,20,000 people are committing suicide in India every year, adding that the figures are increasing year after year. "Today suicide has become the most serious disease of the 21st century after diseases like cancer, tuberculosis and heart problems," Wankhede remarked.

He stressed that medical students have been affected by increasing mental stress and warned that there will be a shortage of good doctors if the situation continues to remain. "The most impact is being seen on medical students. The medical students are leaving their colleges and they are leaving their practice. If the situation remains, then there will be a shortage of good doctors in the country," the former IMA president said.

Wankhede also said that loneliness is a major cause of mental stress and social media is the big reason behind it. "The government should take initiative and try to push for an awareness programme like this. People working in other fields including medical sector should be made aware of such mental problems and their remedies should be taken," he said.

The World Mental Health Day will be observed globally on October 10. (ANI)

