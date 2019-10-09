416 properties attached since April 1 for non-payment of property tax: NDMC

The NDMC has attached 416 properties since April 1 this year for "non-payment of property tax" worth over Rs 27 crore, officials said. However, 82 properties have been de-attached as the NDMC realised an amount of Rs 367.60 lakh from these properties, the civic body said in a statement.

The NDMC has also opened all its property tax offices on all Saturdays except gazetted holidays to facilitate taxpayers.

