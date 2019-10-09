International Development News
416 properties attached since April 1 for non-payment of property tax: NDMC

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 09-10-2019 22:56 IST
The NDMC has attached 416 properties since April 1 this year for "non-payment of property tax" worth over Rs 27 crore, officials said. However, 82 properties have been de-attached as the NDMC realised an amount of Rs 367.60 lakh from these properties, the civic body said in a statement.

"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation attached 125 properties in 12 days which involved an amount of Rs 1090.55 lakh while de-attached 28 properties realizing an amount of Rs 262.04 lakh, it said. The NDMC has attached 416 properties since April 1 this year for "non-payment of property tax". The total amount involved for these properties is Rs 2775.42 lakh, it said.

The NDMC has also opened all its property tax offices on all Saturdays except gazetted holidays to facilitate taxpayers.

COUNTRY : India
