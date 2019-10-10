International Development News
Vandalised Ambedkar statue replaced in UP

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 10-10-2019 10:05 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was replaced with a new one after it was damaged by some miscreants, police said on Thursday. According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar, tension had prevailed in the village when Ambedkar's statue was found vandalised, leading to protests by locals. Kumar said police cover was in place for a precautionary measure and the situation was defused by replacing the old statue with a new one.

COUNTRY : India
