Vandalised Ambedkar statue replaced in UP

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was replaced with a new one after it was damaged by some miscreants, police said on Thursday. According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar, tension had prevailed in the village when Ambedkar's statue was found vandalised, leading to protests by locals. Kumar said police cover was in place for a precautionary measure and the situation was defused by replacing the old statue with a new one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)