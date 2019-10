Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan has returned home after undergoing a routine check at a private hospital where he was admitted for a day.

He said on Thursday that he returned home on Wednesday and is doing well.

"I am absolutely fine. I had gone to hospital for a routine check up," the Lok Janshakti Party president said.

