MP: FIR against Bajrang Dal activists for celebratory firing

The city police has registered a case against some 150 Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly indulging in 'celebratory firing' during Dussehra festivities. Additional superintendent of police Pankaj Pandey said on Thursday that a First Information Report was registered for alleged celebratory firing during Dussehra programme of the Bajrang Dal on October 8.

"By carrying out celebratory firing the activists not only endangered their own lives, but also those of others," he said. Display of arms and celebratory firing in public are not allowed, he added.

The case was registered at Jhansi Road police station under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Bajrang Dal leader Manoj Rajak said they had organised "shastra puja" (worship of weapons) on Dussehra as per Hindu traditions.

"We will launch an agitation against the police (over the registration of case)," he said..

