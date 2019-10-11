Steps taken to arrest river pollution due to immersion: KMC

Amid green activists' demand for a blanket ban on immersion of idols in the Hooghly river, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday claimed necessary measures have been taken to contain pollution of the distributary of Ganga. The civic body deployed cranes at all the big ghats of the Hooghly to lift Durga idols immediately after their immersion so that the river water does not get contaminated with toxic elements, KMC deputy mayor Atin Ghosh said.

"Since Bijoya Dashami, the first day of immersion, all measures have been taken so that the idols do not melt into river water and every idol is being lifted by crane immediately after immersion," Ghosh told PTI. With the 'Red Road Carnival' showcasing Durga idols of 75 leading community pujas of the city and the districts, the immersion of Durga idols is set to end on Friday.

"We have deployed cranes at all the big ghats of the Hooghly to pick up idols from the river after their immersion to prevent any pollution in the stream. This is being done for past three days to prevent any mix-up of chemicals used for painting the idol with river water," Ghosh said. However, environmentalists said there should be "a blanket ban on immersion of idols in the Hooghly" as the practice increases toxic elements in water, and if needed, artificial water bodies should be created for the same.

Environmentalist S M Ghosh said, "According to Hindu pundits (priests), 'Ghot' (clay pot) immersion is enough after seeing the face of the Goddess in water through mirror reflection. There is no need for immersion of idols in the river." Many cities are going for designated artificial water bodies for immersion of the idols, Ghosh said, adding that puja organisers can negotiate with idol makers with a 'buy- back scheme' for 'reuse and recycle' of structures of idols. Echoing Ghosh, green activist Sukrit Basu said there should be "alternative measures" for idol immersion, which may involve creating artificial water bodies, and idols should not be immersed in the river in future.

West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) spokesperson said that data is being collated to ascertain whether there has been any river pollution due to immersion. "We know several measures have been initiated by KMC in consultation with the WBPCB to check pollution. After analysing the data, we can make any official response about pollution level. Data can be analysed only by next week," he said.

Kolkata police sources said hundreds of idols, of both community and household pujas, were immersed since October 8, the day of Dashami. in Ganga, but the exact figures are yet to be collected..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)