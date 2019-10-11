Jhansi encounter: Police yet to contact us, says victim's brother

The brother of the youth killed in an alleged staged gunfight in Jhansi claimed on Friday that the family has not yet been contacted by the local police which is probing the matter. "No one is ready to hear us. No one has contacted us in connection with the probe," Ravindra, brother of Pushpendra Yadav, who was killed in the encounter on October 5 told reporters.

Ravindra, who is a CISF jawan and posted in Delhi said that the police has also lodged an FIR against him despite the fact that he was on duty. When contacted, Superintendent of Police, O P Singh told PTI, "The magisterial probe is on in the matter. Police have taken the right steps and included new facts that have surfaced in the investigation."

"If any complaint from the family members come, it will be made a part of the probe," he added. Yadav was killed in an encounter in Gursarain area, around 80 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

Police claimed Yadav had fired at station officer of Moth, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, a few hours before the encounter on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway. They said Yadav was involved in illegal sand mining and was annoyed at the SHO as he had seized some of his sand-laden trucks on September 29.

The police had claimed three motorcycle-borne men including Yadav had accosted a police team led by the SHO on Kanpur-Jhansi highway near Bamrouli crossing on Saturday night. Yadav had shot at Singh and taken away his car. Later, at around 3 am, the police spotted the trio with the SHO's car near Garotha and killed Yadav in an encounter.

On Oct 6, two separate FIRs were lodged at Moth and Gursarain Police Stations against Yadav, Vipin and Ravindra. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has termed the encounter as fake and alleged that Yadav was murdered by police when he came to meet the SHO to negotiate the release of his trucks.

