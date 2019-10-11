Haryana assembly polls: 10 more companies of paramilitary forces deployed

Haryana has got 10 additional companies of Central Paramilitary Forces to better maintain law and order during the forthcoming assembly election, a senior police officer said here on Friday. With this, the total number of central security forces deployed in the state went up to 130.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has allocated two companies each of the CRPF and SSB, one of CISF and five companies of Karnataka IRB for the polls, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said. "With 130 companies of central security forces, we are now very confident, comfortable and fully prepared to hold the assembly election in a free, fair and peaceful manner on October 21," he added.

Virk said the police is closely monitoring sensitive polling locations in the state. After analysing the entire situation, out of total 130, 10 companies would be deployed in Sonipat district, nine each in Rohtak and Faridabad, eight in Jind, seven each in Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa and Nuh, six companies each in Kaithal and Palwal districts, he said.

