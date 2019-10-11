City police chief warns frontal outfits on misleading youth

A day after an assistant professor of Osmania University here was arrested for suspected links with Maoists, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday warned the frontal organisations of Maoists against misleading innocent youth into the path of violence. Speaking to reporters, he alleged that Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) is a frontal organisation of outlawed Maoists.

"Frontal organisations like TVV have a long history of associations with Maoist groups. In the recent search and seizures, many incriminating materials have been found against the outfit," he said. Referring to the arrest of the assistant professor K Jagan for his alleged links with Maoists, the police official said manypseudo intellectuals were also associated with such frontal organisations and they all would be exposed before the court of law, he said.

Anjani Kumar said the strength of the country is its democracy as the governments are being elected by popular vote. There are many criminal cases against such frontal organisations in many districts, he said.

Jagan, a member of Viplava Rachayitula Sangham (Virasam), a revolutionary writers' association, was picked up from his residence here by a police team. He was arrested in connection with a case registered against him under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over suspected Maoists links, the police said..

