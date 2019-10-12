International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:42 IST
Delhi PWD orders regular inspection of govt accommodations to check misuse

The Delhi Public Works Department has directed its officials to regularly inspect government residential accommodations to check their misuse such as overstaying and subletting. In a recent written communication to the officials, the Delhi PWD asked them to conduct the inspection every month.

"Instructions have been issued to carry out regular inspection to stamp out the misuse of government residential accommodations like overstaying, subletting, unauthorised occupation and unauthorised construction," the official communication stated. The officials concerned have been asked to submit an inspection report every month, it said.

Bungalows and flats owned by the Delhi government are maintained by the PWD.

COUNTRY : India
