A-CDM system launched at Jaipur airport; to reduce delays, save fuel

The Jaipur International Airport has launched a system for quick decision making to improve operational efficiency, reduce delays, save aviation fuel and bring down carbon emissions, an official said on Saturday. The city has become the fourth Indian destination to launch the indigenously designed and developed decision making system after Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, said Jaipur airport Director J.S Balhara.

The Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) project of Airport Authority of India (AAI) is a common information sharing platform introduced to process timely and accurate information for quick and precise decision making, he said. Balhara said the facility was inaugurated here by AAI member Vineet Gulati.

He informed that the implementation of A-CDM system is underway at Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, while the operators of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Delhi airports have shown interest in it. Balhara said the success of A-CDM system can be measured by its demand in the neighbouring countries.

